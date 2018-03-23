2 charged in heroin bust, 50 bricks seized

HOUSTON, Pa. - A heroin bust in Washington County has led to two arrests.
Fifty bricks of suspected heroin and possibly fentanyl were seized in Houston.
According to the district attorney, Alyssa Adkins and Vashaun Wright were trafficking drugs into Canonsburg.
Investigators also found three loaded guns and $25,000 inside their house on North Main Street.
TRENDING NOW:
- NFL player indicted, accused of injuring woman with disabilities at Super Bowl
- Former police officer accused of shooting jail guard found not guilty
- Police searching for man who walked out of hospital
- VIDEO: Teen may face charges in fatal Hampton crash
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}