  • 2 charged in heroin bust, 50 bricks seized

    HOUSTON, Pa. - A heroin bust in Washington County has led to two arrests.

    Fifty bricks of suspected heroin and possibly fentanyl were seized in Houston.

    According to the district attorney, Alyssa Adkins and Vashaun Wright were trafficking drugs into Canonsburg.

    Investigators also found three loaded guns and $25,000 inside their house on North Main Street.

