  • 2 charged with stealing woman's wallet, using credit cards minutes later

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Two undocumented immigrants from Chile are in the Allegheny County Jail tonight after police say they distracted a woman to grab her wallet when she wasn’t looking and then using her credit cards to cash in.

    According to police In McCandless, the theft happened at Trader Joe’s about 4 p.m. Monday.

    Police say the two men, who did not speak English, wasted no time. They quickly purchased $1,500 worth of electronics at Target on McKnight Road before they were caught in the parking lot just 21 minutes after police took the victim’s report.

