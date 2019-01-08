SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two children have died after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Firefighters were called about 5:30 a.m. to South Mt. Vernon Avenue.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
State Police confirm 2 young children were killed in this house fire along S. Mount Vernon Ave Extension in South Union Township. Very emotional scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ub9p1eJLTq— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 8, 2019
