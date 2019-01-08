  • 2 children killed in house fire

    Updated:

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two children have died after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Firefighters were called about 5:30 a.m. to South Mt. Vernon Avenue.

    It is unclear how the fire started.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories