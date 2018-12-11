  • 2 children, school van driver hospitalized after head-on crash in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A car crashed head-on into a school van in Pittsburgh’s North Side, sending two children and the van’s driver to hospitals Tuesday morning, officials said.

    PHOTOS: School van carrying children involved in head-on crash

    Related Headlines

    The crash was reported about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Brighton Road with California Avenue and Charles Street.

    We're working to learn what led to the crash for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Police said two children who were in the van were taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and the driver of the van was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

    The driver of the car, which ended up in the van’s lane of travel, was not injured, police said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories