PITTSBURGH - A car crashed head-on into a school van in Pittsburgh’s North Side, sending two children and the van’s driver to hospitals Tuesday morning, officials said.
PHOTOS: School van carrying children involved in head-on crash
Related Headlines
The crash was reported about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Brighton Road with California Avenue and Charles Street.
We're working to learn what led to the crash for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Police said two children who were in the van were taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, and the driver of the van was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.
The driver of the car, which ended up in the van’s lane of travel, was not injured, police said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
#BreakingNews Car vs school van on Brighton Road. Police say 2 kids and the van driver were taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/aelr5P9r5i— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) December 11, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Father turns in daughter to face animal cruelty charges
- Firefighter arrested during fight after Pitcairn votes to disband #2 volunteer fire department
- ‘Nothing but scorn for humanity': Newly released writings show evolution of Sandy Hook shooter
- VIDEO: Glass will no longer be permitted in recycling bins in nearly two dozen South Hills neighborhoods
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}