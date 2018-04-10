AVALON, Pa. - Crews battled a deadly house fire Tuesday morning in Avalon.
Flames were reported about 3:30 a.m. on Marie Avenue, where smoke poured from the home as flames shot into the air.
Two people were unable to make it out of the home and died, officials said. Two other people made it out.
A neighbor told Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic that they kicked in a door to save one man who was inside.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is at the scene working to learn what might have started the fire for Channel 11 Morning News.
BREAKING: Fire and smoke pouring out of house on Marie St in Avalon. More at 4:30 on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/P2v9jOp3ex— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 10, 2018
