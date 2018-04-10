  • 2 dead after house fire in Avalon

    Updated:

    AVALON, Pa. - Crews battled a deadly house fire Tuesday morning in Avalon.

    Flames were reported about 3:30 a.m. on Marie Avenue, where smoke poured from the home as flames shot into the air.

    Two people were unable to make it out of the home and died, officials said. Two other people made it out.

    A neighbor told Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic that they kicked in a door to save one man who was inside.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is at the scene working to learn what might have started the fire for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead after house fire in Avalon

  • Headline Goes Here

    New dining, entertainment planned for former Sears at Ross Park Mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle blaze at physical therapy office near hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead after fire ravages row of townhomes in Jeannette

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA: Woman misused power of attorney to steal $35,000 from elderly,…