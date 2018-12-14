AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Persons of interest are in custody after a shooting outside a gas station left two people dead early Friday morning in Ambridge, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sunoco A Plus on Merchant Street.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is following the investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot as loved ones of the victims could be heard grieving.
A witness told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer that the two people who were killed were part of a group that attacked the shooter at a gas pump.
Police have not released details of the shooting, and have not provided specifics of who is in custody.
