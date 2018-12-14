  • 2 dead after shooting outside gas station; persons of interest in custody

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Persons of interest are in custody after a shooting outside a gas station left two people dead early Friday morning in Ambridge, police said.

    The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sunoco A Plus on Merchant Street.

    Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot as loved ones of the victims could be heard grieving.

    A witness told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer that the two people who were killed were part of a group that attacked the shooter at a gas pump.

    Police have not released details of the shooting, and have not provided specifics of who is in custody.

