2 dead after shooting outside gas station

AMBRIDGE, Pa. - A shooting outside a gas station left two people dead early Friday morning in Ambridge.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sunoco A Plus on Merchant Street.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
BREAKING: shooting reported in Ambridge, two bodies on scene @WPXI pic.twitter.com/bhpqxvI1X7— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) December 14, 2018
