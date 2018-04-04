OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men are dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Ohio Township.
The shooting drew homicide detectives and police from several departments to the area of Rebecca Drive about 6 a.m.
Police said one of the men came out of a home and was shot by the other man. When police arrived, the man fired more shots and officers returned fire.
A closer look at the scene on Rebecca Drive. Neighbors say they woke up to numerous shots around 5:30 this morning @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TQ465QB775— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 4, 2018
It is unclear whether the shooter shot himself or was fatally wounded by shots fired by police.
The Avonworth School District announced a two-hour delay because of the shooting.
