  • 2 dead after shooting, police incident in Ohio Township

    OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men are dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Ohio Township.

    The shooting drew homicide detectives and police from several departments to the area of Rebecca Drive about 6 a.m.

    Police said one of the men came out of a home and was shot by the other man. When police arrived, the man fired more shots and officers returned fire.

    It is unclear whether the shooter shot himself or was fatally wounded by shots fired by police.

    The Avonworth School District announced a two-hour delay because of the shooting.

