2 dogs die in West Mifflin house fire

Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire in West Mifflin.
On the scene of a fire in West Mifflin. We’re hearing that two dogs died. Their owners were not home at the time. pic.twitter.com/KoDRuv47pd— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 2, 2018
Firefighters are working to finish tamping down flames in a two-story frame house in the 500 block of McGowan Avenue, emergency dispatchers said.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 no one was home, but two dogs in the house died.
Erin Clarke will have more details on the blaze in a live report on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida man accused of using license-plate cover to avoid tolls
- Deadly encounter at McKeesport body shop was over in 2 minutes, police say
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
- VIDEO: Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}