  • 2 dogs die in West Mifflin house fire

    Updated:

    Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire in West Mifflin.

    Firefighters are working to finish tamping down flames in a two-story frame house in the 500 block of McGowan Avenue, emergency dispatchers said.

    Neighbors tell Channel 11 no one was home, but two dogs in the house died.

