2 dogs killed in N. Huntingdon fire

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa - Two dogs are dead after the North Huntingdon home they were in caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

    Channel 11 has learned the fire may have started in the kitchen and was generally located in the rear of the building.

    Officials said there was no one at the Marcia Drive home at the time of the fire.

    Flames were extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, but it was too late to save the dogs.

    At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

