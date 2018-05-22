WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two medical helicopters were called to a crash scene in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency dispatchers, a dump truck and a vehicle collided with another vehicle in Washington Township.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Greensburg Road near Dolly Lane and the Stallard Garden Center.
The truck belongs to Stallard's.
Bob Stallard, 60, of Murrysville identified the driver of the garden center truck as his brother, Ken, 56, of Washington Township, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
According to a news release from Washington Twp., witnesses saw one of the drivers veer into the middle of the road, but did not specify which one.
