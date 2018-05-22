  • 2 drivers flown to hospital following crash involving dump truck

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two medical helicopters were called to a crash scene in Westmoreland County.

    According to emergency dispatchers, a dump truck and a vehicle collided with another vehicle in Washington Township.

    The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Greensburg Road near Dolly Lane and the Stallard Garden Center.

    The truck belongs to Stallard's.

    Bob Stallard, 60, of Murrysville identified the driver of the garden center truck as his brother, Ken, 56, of Washington Township, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    According to a news release from Washington Twp., witnesses saw one of the drivers veer into the middle of the road, but did not specify which one.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 drivers flown to hospital following crash involving dump truck

  • Headline Goes Here

    Greensburg Diocese agrees to make results of grand jury investigation public

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies after Tesla crashes into San Francisco area pond

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lawyers for man charged in local officer's death claim he wasn't shooter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deadline near for input on Westmoreland County comprehensive plan