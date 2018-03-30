  • 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on I-79

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Two drivers were killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that closed southbound Interstate 79 in Franklin Park for hours, police said.

    The crash involving five vehicles was reported about 3 a.m. and was caused by a woman driving the wrong way, investigators said. She crashed head-on into another vehicle.

    Police said the woman and the man driving the vehicle she hit head-on both died. One other person was hurt, but is expected to be OK.

    A van involved in the crash was badly damaged and crews removed another vehicle from under a tractor-trailer.

    All lanes of southbound I-79 were shut down just south of the split with the Parkway North until shortly before 8:30 a.m. Traffic was detoured onto southbound I-279.

