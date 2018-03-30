FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Two drivers were killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that closed southbound Interstate 79 in Franklin Park for hours, police said.
The crash involving five vehicles was reported about 3 a.m. and was caused by a woman driving the wrong way, investigators said. She crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Police said the woman and the man driving the vehicle she hit head-on both died. One other person was hurt, but is expected to be OK.
BREAKING: police say two people killed.— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) March 30, 2018
One was a female driver who caused the crash - driving the WRONG WAY down 79 S ... she collided head on with another driver, killing him @WPXI
A van involved in the crash was badly damaged and crews removed another vehicle from under a tractor-trailer.
All lanes of southbound I-79 were shut down just south of the split with the Parkway North until shortly before 8:30 a.m. Traffic was detoured onto southbound I-279.
