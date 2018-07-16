CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two firefighters were taken away on stretchers during a house fire that injured at least one person early Monday morning.
The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a home on Main Street in Crescent Township, officials said.
It is unclear how badly the person and the two firefighters were injured.
A fire marshal was called to the scene.
