    CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two firefighters were taken away on stretchers during a house fire that injured at least one person early Monday morning.

    The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a home on Main Street in Crescent Township, officials said.

    It is unclear how badly the person and the two firefighters were injured.

    A fire marshal was called to the scene.

