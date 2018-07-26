  • 2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while responding to fire

    MUNHALL, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has been reported in Munhall.

    According to investigators, firefighters are still on the scene on Margaret Street.

    It's unclear what sparked the fire and what kind of building this is happening.

    No one has been taken to the hospital, but two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

