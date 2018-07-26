MUNHALL, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has been reported in Munhall.
According to investigators, firefighters are still on the scene on Margaret Street.
Watch 11 at 11 as we work to find out more details.
Huge fire in Munhall on Margaret st. We just got here. Getting info now! pic.twitter.com/DeG53gg3rV— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 26, 2018
It's unclear what sparked the fire and what kind of building this is happening.
No one has been taken to the hospital, but two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion.
