2 flown to hospital after driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into 4 cars in parking lot

MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed through a parking lot of a grocery store in Washington County on Saturday evening, according to police.
Police say a man in his 30s went into a diabetic coma while behind the wheel of his car, crashed through a gate and into the Food Land parking lot, where he hit 4 cars. The driver and his mother were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. pic.twitter.com/r8GEr3MNB0— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 4, 2019
Police said the man, who is in his 30s, crashed through a gate and into the Foodland parking lot in Monongahela, hitting four cars.
He and his mother were flown to a hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips
- Kentucky Derby 2019: What time, what channel, who is running, what are the odds? (Update)
- Should government check social media accounts of people on disability?
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed after gymnastics accident in Moon
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}