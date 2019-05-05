  • 2 flown to hospital after driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into 4 cars in parking lot

    Updated:

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed through a parking lot of a grocery store in Washington County on Saturday evening, according to police.

    Police said the man, who is in his 30s, crashed through a gate and into the Foodland parking lot in Monongahela, hitting four cars.

    He and his mother were flown to a hospital. 

