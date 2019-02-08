2 good Samaritans help driver after tree falls on top of car

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A car was hit by a falling tree along Verona Road in Penn Hills on Thursday, and two good Samaritans jumped in to help the driver.
Joe Marron and his girlfriend, Amanda Livingston were simply in the right place at the right time.
Marron said the woman was just sitting in traffic when the tree hit her SUV.
"I went to her aid and opened the passenger side door there. 'Are you OK? You OK? What happened? What happened?' She was so shaken up," Marron said.
"I really think she was sitting just at the right spot in her car because the way that came through the windshield there, I mean, her whole windshield was crushed," Livingston said.
Marron and Livingston tell Channel 11 that they're just happy they could help her and they wish her the best and a speedy recovery.
