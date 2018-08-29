2 guards taken to hospital after altercation with Allegheny County jail inmate

A prisoner struck a corrections officer Wednesday afternoon at Allegheny County Jail.
At about 4:10 p.m., the officer was taking handcuffs off the prisoner when the prisoner “became aggressive” and struck him, said Deputy Warden Jason Beasom.
Another officer helped secure the prisoner until more help arrived, Beasom said.
Both officers were taken to a hospital out of precaution. The prisoner was not injured.
