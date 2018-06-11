MILLVALE, Pa. - Two homes are in danger of collapsing Monday after a landslide in Millvale, officials said.
The landslide happened on Spring Street, which was the site of another slide in April.
Neither of the homes impacted by the latest slide are occupied, Allegheny County tweeted Monday.
Emergency responders and utility companies have been notified.
Millvale: Landslide - 30 block of Spring Street. Two homes are in danger of collapse. Neither home is occupied at this time. Responders are at the scene; all utilities have been notified.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 11, 2018
