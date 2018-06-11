  • 2 homes in danger of collapsing after landslide

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Two homes are in danger of collapsing Monday after a landslide in Millvale, officials said.

    The landslide happened on Spring Street, which was the site of another slide in April.

    Related Headlines

    Neither of the homes impacted by the latest slide are occupied, Allegheny County tweeted Monday.

    Emergency responders and utility companies have been notified.

    Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 homes in danger of collapsing after landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brentwood bans vaping in public places, workplace

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man identified after being shot multiple times, killed in Mount Oliver

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/8-6/10)

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews work to repair water main break in Brighton Heights