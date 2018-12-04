2 hospitalized after 911 called for reported stabbing

MILLVALE, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after an incident in Millvale, officials said.
Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to Evergreen Avenue.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood as paramedics took the two people to the hospital for treatment.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden was told that officers responded to the area after a 911 call for a reported stabbing.
2 people taken to hospital after incident in Millvale. We’re told this came in as a reported stabbing call. I’m working to get you new info and checking with police. WATCH my live reports on @WPXI all a.m. pic.twitter.com/Bm1hoE03F6— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 4, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find several pairs of handcuffs in car of man accused of trying to meet teens for sex
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
- The Cheesecake Factory to give away 40k slices for free
- VIDEO: Violent confrontation between Pittsburgh Steelers fans goes viral
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}