2 hospitalized after 911 called for reported stabbing

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after an incident in Millvale, officials said.

    Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to Evergreen Avenue.

    Officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood as paramedics took the two people to the hospital for treatment.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden was told that officers responded to the area after a 911 call for a reported stabbing.

