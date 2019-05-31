PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in the Beechview section of Pittsburgh.
Investigators said it happened just before midnight on West Liberty Avenue.
Pittsburgh police shut down the busy road as officers combed the scene, impacting traffic.
Channel 11 spotted officers looking for evidence and focusing on a couple cars parked in the street. One of the car’s back passenger windows was shot out and there were a couple visible bullet holes.
Officers were also spotted placing evidence markers in the middle of the road after recovering a shell casing.
WPXI’s Mike Holden is working to find out what led up to the incident for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
