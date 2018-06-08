PITTSBURGH - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning on the Parkway East, officials said.
The crash was reported about 3 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Parkway East near Bates Street.
Officials said both drivers were taken to the hospital.
We’re working to learn what led to the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
