McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Two people are hospitalized after a shooting late Wednesday night in McKees Rocks, officials said.
Gunshots were reported just before midnight on Locust Street, the same area where a shooting Tuesday night injured an 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.
One of the victims in Wednesday night's shooting was taken from the scene to a hospital by first responders, officials said. The second person showed up at a hospital on their own.
At least a dozen evidence markers were placed at the scene by investigators. A bicycle was laying on the ground.
