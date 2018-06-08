  • 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Parkway East

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning on the Parkway East, officials said.

    The two-car crash was reported about 3 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the highway.

    One of the cars involved was driving eastbound on the westbound Grant Street ramp, police said. It collided head-on with the other car on the Parkway East at the bottom of the ramp.

    The impact sent both cars across the highway and into a concrete barrier, police said.

    Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Parkway East

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman sues UPMC after thousands exposed to tuberculosis

  • Headline Goes Here

    District attorney says surveillance cameras reduce, solve crimes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Naked man ran through Pittsburgh after being assaulted, robbed, police say