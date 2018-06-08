PITTSBURGH - Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning on the Parkway East, officials said.
The two-car crash was reported about 3 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the highway.
One of the cars involved was driving eastbound on the westbound Grant Street ramp, police said. It collided head-on with the other car on the Parkway East at the bottom of the ramp.
The impact sent both cars across the highway and into a concrete barrier, police said.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- Naked man ran through Pittsburgh after being assaulted, robbed, police say
- Teen tries to sexually assault friend's mom during sleepover, police say
- Driver accused of deadly hit-and-run arrested after confessing in TV interview ‘I'm not worried'
- VIDEO: Ex-coach convicted of sexting teens jailed again
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}