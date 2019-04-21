  • 2 houses on fire, flames visible

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Two houses are reportedly on fire in Allegheny County.

    The fires are on 1st Street in North Versailles.

    Dispatchers told Channel 11 there are no reported injuries.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

