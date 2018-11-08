  • 2 hurt in crash amid icy conditions in Beaver County

    GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash that occurred as icy conditions were reported Thursday morning in Beaver County, emergency dispatchers said.

    A pickup truck and an SUV were involved in the crash, which was reported about 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Reddog Road in Greene Township.

    The SUV rolled off the road and into a grassy area.

    Dispatchers said one person was flown to a hospital. The second person who was hurt was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

    The conditions of the two people hospitalized were not immediately available.

