SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were hurt Thursday morning in a fire in Washington County, emergency dispatchers said.
The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Smith Township.
The conditions of the people who were hurt were not immediately available.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bank robbery suspect shot, killed by police
- Navy verifies UFO videos are real, shouldn't have been released
- Panic in the sky: Delta flight from Atlanta plunges nearly 30,000 feet
- VIDEO: Infant in critical condition with multiple skull and bone fractures
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}