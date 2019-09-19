  • 2 hurt in Washington County fire

    SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were hurt Thursday morning in a fire in Washington County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Smith Township.

    The conditions of the people who were hurt were not immediately available.

