CLARIDGE, Pa. - Two people were hurt while working on a gas line early Monday morning in Westmoreland County, officials said.
The incident was reported shortly before 1 a.m. along Gombach Road in Claridge.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn details of the incident for Channel 11 Morning News.
Emergency dispatchers said a release valve blew off, leading to two workers being taken to the hospital.
The workers, who are employed by a contractor, were testing the gas line when there was a malfunction, dispatchers said.
Both workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.
