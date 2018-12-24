2 injured after car slams into house

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were taken to hospitals after a car slammed into a home in Lawrence County on Sunday.
Police said a woman, who was driving, and her husband were traveling in the 2300 block of Eastbrook Road in Hickory Township around 8 p.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
The woman then lost control of her car and slammed into a house, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Not the cop-calling type': Florida man accused of killing wife who had gone missing
- Accused fake dentist and husband facing new RICO charges
- Doorbell camera alerts homeowner to armed men at front door
- VIDEO: Health experts urging contact users to remove lenses before falling asleep
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police said the couple was trapped for a while until emergency crews removed a door from the vehicle to extricate them.
The woman was unconscious and was flown to a hospital. The man was also taken to a hospital but by ambulance.
Only minor damage was done to the home. No one inside was injured.
New Castle state police are investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}