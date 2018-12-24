  • 2 injured after car slams into house

    HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were taken to hospitals after a car slammed into a home in Lawrence County on Sunday.

    Police said a woman, who was driving, and her husband were traveling in the 2300 block of Eastbrook Road in Hickory Township around 8 p.m.

    The woman then lost control of her car and slammed into a house, according to police.

    Police said the couple was trapped for a while until emergency crews removed a door from the vehicle to extricate them.

    The woman was unconscious and was flown to a hospital. The man was also taken to a hospital but by ambulance. 

    Only minor damage was done to the home. No one inside was injured.

    New Castle state police are investigating.

     

