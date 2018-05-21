SOUTH OAKLAND, Pa. - Two people were injured in a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in South Oakland Sunday night.
Pittsburgh firefighters and EMS responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. at the apartment building on Ward Street.
Related Headlines
There were three people inside the building when the fire started.
Fire officials confirm to Channel 11 that one person was inside when the fire started but made it out safely. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/dfU4KQKiBQ— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 21, 2018
Fire officials said one man was burned in the fire and was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he is in stable condition. Another man was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for smoke inhalation. The third resident made it out of the building safely.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman falls over waterfall at state park, airlifted to hospital
- Mother defends son arrested after brawl at North Shore bar
- Teen shot in leg, heel while standing on street corner
- WATCH: Royal Procession after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Marriage
The fire started in the basement of the building and quickly escalated, according to firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}