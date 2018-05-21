  • 2 injured in 3-alarm fire at South Oakland apartment building

    Updated:

    SOUTH OAKLAND, Pa. - Two people were injured in a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in South Oakland Sunday night. 

    Pittsburgh firefighters and EMS responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. at the apartment building on Ward Street.  

    There were three people inside the building when the fire started.  

    Fire officials said one man was burned in the fire and was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he is in stable condition.  Another man was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for smoke inhalation. The third resident made it out of the building safely. 

    The fire started in the basement of the building and quickly escalated, according to firefighters.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  

     

