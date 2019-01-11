  • 2 injured in crash in Westmoreland Co.

    Updated:

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Westmoreland County.

    Dispatchers said a call for a crash in 3400 block of School Road in Murrysville came in around 1:52 p.m. 

    The road was closed between West Windover Court and Foxwood Court.

    Dispatchers confirm to Channel 11 that there were initially multiple entrapments. 

