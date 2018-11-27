2 injured when car slams into Turtle Creek business

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday after a car slammed into a building in Turtle Creek.
Police told Channel 11 a woman driving turned down Penn Avenue just after 2:10 a.m. went through the grass and right into the front window of a dentist's office.
The driver was taken to the hospital and Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic learned DUI charges are pending against her. A passenger was also taken to the hospital. A third passenger was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant.
Driver of car that crashed into dentist office has DUI charges pending against her. Passenger was arrested on probation warrant.
There was extensive damage to the building but firefighters say the structural integrity is intact.
Police are investigating what caused the crash. The condition of the victims has not been released.
