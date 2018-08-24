  • 2 juveniles face charges after allegedly stealing car, fleeing police

    Two juveniles are facing charges after Pittsburgh police caught them allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

    Police say the driver was 12 years old and had a warrant out for his arrest from another county. 

    Police spotted the stolen vehicle on Penn Avenue in East Liberty and were led on a chase. 

    Police say the juveniles stole items from cars before they stole one. 

    Michele Newell spoke to a business owner in the area who says a 14-year-old was charged for stealing his truck a few weeks ago.

