2 killed, 2 hurt in construction zone crash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Two people are dead and two others hurt after a two-car crash in a Lawrence County construction zone.
One car crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 422 Saturday afternoon and collided with a second car.
The driver of the first car and his passenger died of their injuries.
Two people in the second car were rushed to an Ohio hospital. We're working to get an update on their conditions.
