    Two people were killed and at least two others were injured in a head-on crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Beaver County between the New Castle exit and the Ohio border.

    Turnpike officials tell Channel 11 two people died in the crash. Another victim was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh and a fourth victim was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

    The westbound lanes of the turnpike are closed right now.

    The posted detour is: take Exit 10/Old 1A New Castle to Turnpike Toll 376 South to Rt. 51 North to the Ohio border. Rt. 51 becomes Rt. 14 West to Rt. 7. Take Rt. 7 North to the Ohio Turnpike, Exit 232/16.

