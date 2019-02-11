MERCER, Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash along I-80 in Mercer County Sunday evening, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the town of Mercer.
The eastbound lanes of I-80 are still closed, according to state police.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 4B - PA 760 North to PA 18/Sharon-Hermitage and Exit 15 - US 19. All lanes closed.— 511PA Erie (@511PAErie) February 11, 2019
