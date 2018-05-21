WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two medical helicopters have been called to a crash scene in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency dispatchers, a large truck has collided with another vehicle in Washington Township.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for new details.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Greensburg Road near Dolly Lane.
