2 men arrested after armed carjacking

PITTSBURGH - Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after an armed car jacking in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood.
Police responded to the intersection of Sterett Street and Formosa Way around 1:56 a.m after a man said two other men, one armed with a gun, approached him in a parking lot.
The suspects demanded the keys and drove away, according to police.
Officers spotted the stolen car around 4 a.m. driving on North Lang Avenue and a brief pursuit ensued. The suspects abandoned the car and fled, according to police.
Police tracked down Paris Moore, 32, of Wilkinsburg, and Dakil Blair, 19, of Homewood South.
They were both taken into custody and are facing armed carjacking charges and other charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Homeless teen receives Toyota as graduation gift from man with brain tumor
- Arrest made after police find human remains at Carrick home
- Video of motorcyclist parked in handicapped-accessible area sparks outrage
- VIDEO: Stolen military flags returned to ice cream shop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}