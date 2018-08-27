2 men arrested for trying to pass stolen credit cards

ROBINSON, Pa. - Police arrested two men from Michigan who tried to pass stolen credit cards at a Giant Eagle in Robinson.
They were unusually dressed, according to police.
Channel 11 is working to find out if the suspects are part of a larger ring hitting up area stores, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
