2 men arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

BUTLER, Pa. - A drug raid at a Butler County house netted police a lot of drugs and resulted in the arrest of two men.
Michael Jackson and Noah Burnside are facing charges.
According to police paperwork, attorney general agents say the two are known felons who were making and dealing drugs out of a South 6th Avenue home.
Acting on tips, agents hit the Butler house Wednesday night.
TRENDING NOW:
- Manhunt underway after shots fired at police in Penn Hills
- LIVE UPDATES: Antwon Rose's family attorney plans legal action against Pitt, E. Pittsburgh police
- Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock
- DNA reveals species of creature shot in Montana
- VIDEO: Indiana Teen Dies In Freak Accident While Playing Basketball
Once inside, according to the criminal complaint, they found crack cocaine, heroin, stamp bags and digital scales.
Police say they found Jackson in an upstairs bathroom trying to get rid of evidence. Burnside ran but officers caught up with him, according to the criminal complaint.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
According to police paperwork, both suspects have extensive criminal backgrounds, including aggravated assault.
Both suspects are behind bars in lieu of $200,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}