  • 2 men arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - A drug raid at a Butler County house netted police a lot of drugs and resulted in the arrest of two men.

    Michael Jackson and Noah Burnside are facing charges.

    According to police paperwork, attorney general agents say the two are known felons who were making and dealing drugs out of a South 6th Avenue home.

    Acting on tips, agents hit the Butler house Wednesday night.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Once inside, according to the criminal complaint, they found crack cocaine, heroin, stamp bags and digital scales.

    Police say they found Jackson in an upstairs bathroom trying to get rid of evidence. Burnside ran but officers caught up with him, according to the criminal complaint.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    According to police paperwork, both suspects have extensive criminal backgrounds, including aggravated assault.

    Both suspects are behind bars in lieu of $200,000 bond.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories