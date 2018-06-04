TRAFFORD, Pa. - Two men were apparently burned while trying to steal copper in Trafford, emergency dispatchers said Monday morning.
A spokesperson for Duquesne Light said the incident happened at a substation at the Trafford Commerce Center.
The men were dropped off at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Further information was not immediately available.
