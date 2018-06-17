  • 2 men charged in connection with sex trafficking case

    Updated:

    EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A North Carolina man is in jail in Pittsburgh tonight facing charges in connection with a sex trafficking case.

    Channel 11 has learned that a 13-year-old girl was forced to have sex with at least two men.

    The girl, whose identity is being withheld, said Lavelle Dinkins, of North Carolina, used her phone to set up dates on the Plenty of Fish dating app.

