  • 2 men dead after double shooting inside Apollo home

    Updated:

    APOLLO, Pa. - UPDATE 1:25 p.m. - State police and the Armstrong County Coroner's Office confirm two men are dead following a double shooting inside the home.

    Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Armstrong County.

    State police confirm that a man inside a home at North 6th Street and Terrace Avenue in Apollo was shot and killed overnight. 

    Police said a woman inside the home called 911. 

    Channel 11's Lori Houy saw state troopers escorting a child out of the house, and placing him into a police car. About a minute later, the mother walked out and got into the same cruiser.

    Police are not releasing any other details right now.

    (An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a woman had been killed inside the home. It has since been updated.)

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories