APOLLO, Pa. - UPDATE 1:25 p.m. - State police and the Armstrong County Coroner's Office confirm two men are dead following a double shooting inside the home.
#BREAKINGNEWS State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner confirm 2 men are dead in a double shooting in a house with a mom and young son inside in Apollo, Armstrong County--tonight on Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/rK0UG3ZfRk— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 2, 2019
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Armstrong County.
State police confirm that a man inside a home at North 6th Street and Terrace Avenue in Apollo was shot and killed overnight.
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in @ArmstrongCounty @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FxehCvv6V3— Gigi (@wpxigigi) February 2, 2019
Police said a woman inside the home called 911.
Channel 11's Lori Houy saw state troopers escorting a child out of the house, and placing him into a police car. About a minute later, the mother walked out and got into the same cruiser.
Police are not releasing any other details right now.
(An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a woman had been killed inside the home. It has since been updated.)
