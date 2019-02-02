APOLLO, Pa. - State police say a double shooting inside an Apollo home was a murder suicide.
Polcie were called to the home at the corner of North 6th Street and Terrance Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday. A woman inside the home called 911, police said.
#BREAKINGNEWS State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner confirm 2 men are dead in a double shooting in a house with a mom and young son inside in Apollo, Armstrong County--tonight on Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/rK0UG3ZfRk— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 2, 2019
According to investigators, two men inside the home got into an argument overnight. One of the men, 33, retrieved a hand gun and shot the other man, 25, twice. After shooting the victim, the man then turned the gun on himself. Both were dead when troopers arrived.
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in @ArmstrongCounty @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FxehCvv6V3— Gigi (@wpxigigi) February 2, 2019
Channel 11's Lori Houy saw troopers escorting a child out of the house, and placing him into a police car. About a minute later, the mother walked out and got into the same cruiser.
Police are not releasing any other details right now.
(An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a woman had been killed inside the home. It has since been updated.)
