PITTSBURGH - Police are working to track down two men who ran from a stolen vehicle and into a wooded area near the South Busway Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle about 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Liberty and Pioneer avenues, police said. The men jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
A perimeter was set up by police, who searched the area with the assistance of a K-9.
The search was called off about 9:30 a.m., but the men were not found.
Investigators believe evidence will lead to the quick arrest of the men.
