  • 2 men rob woman as she takes money out of bank ATM, police say

    Updated:

    CARNEGIE, Pa. - Carnegie police are spreading the word about an armed robbery that happened at a PNC Bank ATM Monday night on West Main Street.

    The pictures show two men robbing a woman as she is withdrawing cash from the ATM and investigators say one of the men had a gun. 

    What we've learned about the robbery, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    The men ran off with the money.

    Channel 11 talked to several community members who had no idea about the robbery, and are planning to be extra cautious until the two men are caught. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories