2 new anti-robocall proposals floated in Congress

No one likes getting robocalls and they're on the rise.
But two new plans would keep them from bothering you.
Find out what's in those proposals by watching a video HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- Water main break rips apart sidewalk, floods street in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh metro area receives failing grade from ALA for poor air quality
- VIDEO: High school senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}