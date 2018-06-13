NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two police officers were shot, but not seriously injured Tuesday night in North Braddock.
Channel 11 has learned that the officers were grazed when responding to a scene in the area of 13th Street.
The SWAT team has been called to the scene and the area is being cleared.
It's unclear what police were responding to when the shooting happened.
DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP FOR BREAKING DETAILS
We’re being kept a good distance away from the scene here in North Braddock. LOTS of police presence. Working to learn what’s happening @WPXI pic.twitter.com/682hFFMk7P— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 13, 2018
This is a breaking story. Stay with WPXI.com through the night and Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:00 a.m. for the latest details as they become available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}