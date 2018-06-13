  • 2 North Braddock police officers shot, not seriously injured

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two police officers were shot, but not seriously injured Tuesday night in North Braddock.

    Channel 11 has learned that the officers were grazed when responding to a scene in the area of 13th Street.

    The SWAT team has been called to the scene and the area is being cleared.

    It's unclear what police were responding to when the shooting happened.

