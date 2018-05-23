2 officers back on job as sexual harassment investigation continues

A Washington County police officer is suspended while an independent agency investigates a female officer’s claim that she was sexually harassed.
And with the North Franklin Township Police Department under a microscope, Channel 11 has learned that the department and township officials will all undergo new sexual harassment training.
The township solicitor is being tight-lipped about the specifics of the female officer’s complaint, but told Channel 11 she went to the Township Board of Supervisors weeks ago with a sexual harassment claim and they decided to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the allegations, while also placing three officers on leave.
After several weeks, it was decided that Chief Ron Fox and Sgt. Jerry Cavanaugh would be reinstated Wednesday and that no disciplinary action would be taken at this time. However, they're waiting for a final report from an independent agency and disciplinary action is not off the table.
Meanwhile, Officer Rodney Bush remains suspended with pay.
A labor attorney and an independent security firm are investigating the complaint.
Also, the township will update its sexual harassment policy and, starting as early as June, there will be new training on sexual harassment for officers and township employees.
