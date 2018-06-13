  • 2 officers hurt while responding to report of abduction

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two police officers were hurt late Tuesday night while responding to a reported abduction in North Braddock, authorities said.

    Police said the call came in as two teenagers possibly abducted at gunpoint at a vacant house on Franklin Avenue. A SWAT team was also brought in.

    Gunfire erupted when police officers arrived at the scene. One officer was grazed and the second suffered some kind of head injury.

    Three people are in custody, police said.

    Allegheny County police are leading the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

     
     

