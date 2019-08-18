PITTSBURGH - Two partial building collapses have shut down a busy road in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Partial building collapse on Butler St in Lawrenceville. Road is closed in both directions from 47th to 49th. Emergency crews are on scene. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/5dDdxlLOYy— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) August 18, 2019
Butler Street is closed in both directions between 47th and 49th streets. A portion of Plummer Street is also closed.
One of the building collapses is at 48th and Butler streets and the other is at Plummer and Butler streets.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a microburst moved through the Lawrenceville area Saturday evening.
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Stay with WPXI.com and 11 at 11 for the latest developments.
